ISLAMABAD - Security forces killed at least nine terrorists while three others were arrested during intelligence based operation in Siah Koh area of Balochistan on Saturday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intelligence agencies were in search for these terrorists since the September 30th bomb blast in Kohlu Bazaar that killed two passersby and injured nineteen others. The same organisation and its terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion and attacks on security forces in the region, the ISPR said. Moreover, these terrorists were also targeting engineers and labourers working on development projects in Balochistan. The terrorists were now preparing for attacks in Kohlu, Kahan and Maywand areas. The search operation of the security forces in the area was underway till filing of this report.