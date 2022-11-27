Share:

VEHARI - District administration retrieved over 98 kanal state land during an operation against the land mafia, here on Saturday. According to official sources, a team of the revenue department led by Tehsildar Hafiz Iqbal Mahmood retrieved over 89-kanal land, illegally occupied by Muhammad Asif son of Muhammad Hussain, at Chak no 51/WB. The land-grabber had maize cultivated crops at the grabbed land. Deputy Commissioner Safdir Virk remarked that nobody would be allowed to grab the land. The operation against illegal land grabbers will continue.