The term “populism” goes back to the Latin word “Populus”, which means “the people”. Today, populism is understood to mean a certain style of politics. However, there is no precise or uniform definition. On the contrary, the term is considered imprecise and value-laden, as it is often used in public debates as a kind of “killer argument” to undermine opposing opinions.

Today, society is too divided and the everyone is a part of cult politics as they cannot question their leaders. Now, this is a real threat to democracy and the safe space of the people living in Pakistan. Religious Fanatism is also rampant. This is shown by the ban of Joyland. Even the Transgender Protection Act has been stopped from becoming legislation. The most vulnerable communities are always attacked and are on the brink of death. The Mashal Khan case is an example of what happens when you raise your progressive voice against injustice. Therefore, the state should have serious policymaking to remove these voices which are against any other community so they can also live in the state peacefully.

This threat is like a jungle fire which is bound to spread if not tackled at the right time. And what is the right time except now? We must strive to make a progressive, prosperous, and free Pakistan possible.

HAMZA LATIF,

Lahore.