Share:

An anti-polio campaign will begin in three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and nine districts of Punjab from tomorrow (Monday).

According to the Emergency Operation Center, three southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa include Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan where more than five-hundred thousand children will be vaccinated during the campaign.

The second phase of the anti-polio drive will begin from 5th of next month in nine districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the Punjab, anti-polio drive will be conducted for seven days in Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi districts while for five days in six districts Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Mianwali, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting in Lahore, the Punjab Health Minister said target has been set to vaccinate six point three million children up to five years age during the campaign.

The polio teams will visit door to door to vaccinate the children. They will also be available at bus stops, railway stations and other public places to ensure vaccination of every child.

Tight security measures will be taken to ensure security of polio teams during the drive.