ISLAMABAD - An anti-polio campaign would start in nine districts of Punjab from November 28 (Monday) to vaccinate children up to the age of five years. Provincial Health Minister Dr Akhtar Malik while talking to a private news channel said, “Everyone needs to continue working with national spirit for the complete eradication of polio.” The minister also asked the deputy commissioners to personally monitor the activities, besides paying special attention to the coverage of missed children in the high-risk districts. He also appreciated the cooperation of international organizations in efforts to eradicate polio. The drive will be conducted for seven days in Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi districts while for five days in six districts Sialkot, DG Khan, Multan, Mianwali, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur, he mentioned.