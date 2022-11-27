Share:

SIALKOT - A three-day special antipolio campaign has been inaugurated in the district. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi started the campaign by giving drops to his daughter. Health CEO Dr Ahmed Nasir and other officers were also present on the occasion. After the confirmation of polio virus in sewerage samples in Sialkot district in August 2022, there is a second consecutive antipolio campaign in the district which will be conducted from November 28 to November 30. There will be a twoday follow-up campaign on December 1 and 2. Briefing on the occasion, Health CEO Dr Ahmed Nasir said that during the drive, 7,67,880 children under the age of five years will be administered polio drops, 2676 mobile teams will go door-todoor and administer polio drops to children in four tehsils, 124 union councils of Sialkot district. He said that 133 fixed and 69 transit teams would be deployed, 536 area in-charges, 129 UCMOs would also perform duties.