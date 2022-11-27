Share:

LAHORE-Asif Mehmood’s maiden first-class half-century and Fawad Alam’s unbeaten 38 staged a remarkable comeback for Sindh at the close of day one of the five-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 first-class final against Northern at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Sindh ended the day on 230 for seven in 81.1 overs with Asif and Fawad knitting an unbroken 79-run partnership for the eighth wicket. Test batter Fawad was joined by right-handed batter Asif with the Sindh scorecard reading 151 for the loss of seven wickets.

The pair played throughout the evening session in which 77 runs were added by both batters in 24.1 overs. Asif, coming to bat at number eight, struck six fours and two sixes during his 89-ball 56 not out. Fawad on the other hand smashed five boundaries during his 115-ball innings.

Earlier, Northern captain Umar Amin won the toss and decided to field first. Northern’s fast bowler Musa Khan made the first two breakthroughs dismissing Sindh’s captain Khurram Manzoor (16 off 30 balls) and Saim Ayub (29 off 67, four fours) with 62 runs on the board.

After the departure of the opening pair, Saad Khan coming to bat at number three was joined by right-handed batter Omair Bin Yousuf and both took the attack to the Northern bowlers. The pair added 50 runs for the third wicket before Saad was dismissed caught behind off the bowling of Aamir Jamal for 35 after lunch.

Left-handed Saad struck four fours and one six during his 63-ball stay at the crease. Omair was next to go getting lbw to off-spinner Mubasir Khan for a 75-ball 36, which included five boundaries.

The afternoon session belonged to Northern bowlers as five Sindh wickets fell after the lunch interval and only 61 runs were added in 28 overs. For Northern, Mubasir and Test fast bowler Musa bagged two wickets apiece, while Kashif Ali and Aamir scooped a wicket each.

SCORES IN BRIEF

SINDH 230-7, 81.1 overs (Asif Mehmood 56 not out, Fawad Alam 38 not out, Omair Bin Yousuf 36, Saad Khan 35, Saim Ayub 29; Musa Khan 2-53, Mubasir Khan 2-59) vs NORTHERN.