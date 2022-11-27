Share:

PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati on Sunday has been arrested once again for speaking against senior military officers.

The PTI leader was taken into custody from his farmhouse located in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, early Sunday morning.

According to sources, the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime Wing arrested Swati for using foul language for the army chief and other senior military officers.

Following his tweets, a first information report (FIR) was filed against him, said sources.

Taking to Twitter, the senator used foul language for the army chief and other senior military officers, drawing condemnations from political and social circles.

Swati hurled cuss words at outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and used offensive language against Major General Faisal Naseer.

The PTI senator called out the name of Major General Naseer and threatened him that he would have to pay the price.

“I will go against Major General Naseer at every platform. I will use every legal and moral forum against him,” Swati said in a social media post.

The tweets were condemned by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi.

“The aim of such statements is to please the enemy states,” Kundi said, adding that the PTI leader could only talk on social media.

“If he has any evidence then he should bring it out, and if it holds water then we are standing by him,” said the SAPM.

This is the second time that the PTI leader has been arrested by FIA for his controversial tweets.

Last month, FIA took Swati into custody from his home in Islamabad and presented him before a court.

The senator has been granted bail in the case against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

The government has moved the Islamabad High Court seeking the cancellation of Swati's bail in the case.