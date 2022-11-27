Share:

TikTok is a huge platform, consumed by millions of users nowadays. Some use it for entertainment, some for information and others for content creating. But a flood of teenagers is exploiting its purpose. A majority of the users and TikTokers are university students.

At the university level a student should be concerned about grades, but teenagers here get worried about the low number of followers they have. Using TikTok in any way is a completely personal choice but the dilemma has elevated by how it is getting related to a particular university’s name.

A famous university of Lahore known as University of Central Punjab (UCP) is now known as University of TikTokers among people. Students of UCP when asked about their university, have to undergo embarrassment because of the unpleasant activities of TikTokers.

Some of them even protested to ban it within the university. TikTok is an adequate platform like other social media applications, but it should be banned on university premises as the purpose of a university is to provide education and personality development. I hope the publication of this letter plays a minor but effective role in thwarting this issue.

HAREEM HASNAIN,

Lahore.