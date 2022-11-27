Share:

MULTAN - Steps are being taken to empower Benazir Crisis Centres and Shelter Home at tehsil and district levels in order to eliminate crimes against women. This was stated by Chairperson Women Authority Rafia Kamal while talking to media persons here on Saturday. She said that Benazir Crises Centre and Shelter Homes were being upgraded on patterns of Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) as the Punjab Assembly had notified in that regard. The victim women could contact administration of both the departments for their redressing their grievances. Both departments were given special powers for dispensation of justice. “The department will also facilitate women and provide all sort of legal support. Counseling, rehabilitation and treatment facilities will also be given to the victims,” she concluded.