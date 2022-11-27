Share:

Imran Khan’s long-awaited arrival in Rawalpindi marks the climax of the long march which set out to force the government to hold early elections. While anticipating his arrival in the early hours of the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanullah’s invited the PTI chairman to hold talks with the ruling alliance to decide the date for early elections. Accordingly, it would seem as though the objective with which Imran Khan set out at the beginning of the long march can be met should he choose to return to the parliament for discussions.

The PTI has proven the fact that it has considerable support and that it retains the sympathies of the public. Its success in the recent by-polls is evidence of this very fact. This is something that the government must acknowledge, along with the reality that the right to protest is not one that can be curtailed. It is enshrined by the constitution and as long as people are willing to congregate in a peaceful manner, the state has little authority to disperse them. Plus, with the invitation to decide upon the date of the early elections, all objectives of the long march have been met after immense strife and this is not something that should be taken for granted.

At the same time, we must also address that these protests have been rather disruptive and have taken a violent turn. Individuals have lost their lives and now, according to intelligence reports, there is a heightened risk of attacks by external entities. Keeping this in mind, the request to halt protests and return back to the parliament where the matter can be discussed and the stalemate resolved is completely justified. There is only much that protests can do and at this point, the only option remaining is to return so that a compromise can be reached.

The political environment is such that talks in the parliament have become an essential need without which we are unlikely to proceed forward. Both sides can keep each other in check; should the PTI refuse to come back to the parliament, the ruling alliance can legitimately claim that it extended an olive branch that was not accepted. On the other hand, if the ruling alliance refuses to cooperate and opts for more forceful methods to disperse the crowd as well, PTI can return back to Rawalpindi.