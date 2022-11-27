Share:

With the courtesy of your newspaper, I would like to invite attention to the issue of education and child labor. It is a violation of child’s rights and protection as 3.3 million children are forced to work due to poverty and lack of access to quality education. Every single day, I come across more than 40 children working on the streets who are 13 or 14 years old. At a very small age, they isolated from their family members, society, and the country. Mental health issues like depression also prevents them from continuing to develop a healthy hobbies.

Children are also susceptible to abuse, illegal work, drug trafficking, and more. Moreover, this age is also the time for every child to have a book on hand and take a pen towards education. Unfortunately, In Pakistan, children are indulged in laboring which causes disastrous consequences.

The reason behind this issue is the lack of education, management, and poverty which forces them to work from a very small age. This is also an age where they should experience enjoyment and happiness.

I request the concerned authorities to think over this issue seriously and try to give all children free education so that they can be taken care of. Today’s children are the future of the country.

BAKHTAWAR PEER JAN,

Karachi.