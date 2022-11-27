Share:

Pakistan is one of the most flood prone countries in the world. This recent flood has left millions vulnerable to a wide range of hazards. As of 15th November, the UN reported that over 20.6 million people require humanitarian assistance while 8.6 million have been displaced. Moreover, the World Bank is to approve 850 million dollars in 34 flood affected districts in the country. Recently, the federal government has increased the flood relief assistance package from Rs 28 billion to RS 70 billion. This money is being distributed by Benazir income support program. Now, the government needs to put this money into implementation.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.