SLAMABAD - Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, foggy conditions are likely to develop over few plain districts of Punjab during morning hours. Temperatures of some major cities recorded on Saturday. Islamabad 7 degrees centigrade, Murree and Peshawar 8, Lahore 12, Karachi 18, Quetta 0, Gilgit -1 and Muzaffarabad 6 degrees centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla while very cold and dry in Leh.

Temperature recorded in Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla was 1 degree centigrade, Jammu 10, Leh minus 5 while Anantnag and Shopian 2 degree centigrade.

On the other hand the Regional Met Office on Saturday forecast cold and dry weather for most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and partly cloudy weather for the province’s upper parts during the next 24 hours.

Shallow fog in isolated places is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and DI Khan districts, as well as Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during late night and morning hours.

The weather remained cold and dry in most districts of the province during the last 24 hours.