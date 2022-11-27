Share:

LAHORE - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab teams conducted 25 information-based operations (IBOs) in different districts and arrested nine suspects belonging to defunct organisations during the last week. During these operations, 25 suspects were interrogated. The arrested nine persons were identified as Azam Khan, Muhammad Nabi, Farooq Abbas, Shami Pervaiz, Muhammad Saddique, Abdul Manan, Ismail Khan, Abdur Raziq and Muhammad Bilal. Accordingly, eight first information reports (FIRs) were registered against the arrested persons. The CTD also recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), explosives 2768gm,13 detonators, safety fuse wire 38ft, one pistol of 9mm bore with 13 bullets, two pistols of 30 bore with 21 bullets, seven books, three booklets, 24 pamphlets, 20 stickers of banned organisations, steel nails 250gm, one mobile-phone and Rs 25,560 in cash. During these the operations, 21,111 persons were checked, 36 suspects arrested and 33 FIRs were registered and 19 recoveries were made.