ISLAMABAD-Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested nine terror suspects belonging to outlawed organisations in numerous raids conducted across Punjab.

The terror suspects arrested from different cities including Lahore and Rawalpindi were identified as Azam Khan, Muhammad Nabi, Farooq Abbas, Shami Pervaiz, Muhammad Siddique, Abdul Manan, Ismail Khan, Abdur Razzaq and Muhammad Bilal, said a CTD spokesman on Saturday.

The CTD spokesman further said that 21,111 people were checked during the combing operations.