ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Saturday has stressed upon all concerned to ensure that the deadline of December 15, 2022 regarding implementation of agreed steps for completion of the Reko Diq arrangement should be successfully met. Finance Minister chaired a meeting of Apex Committee on Reko Diq Project to review the progress on implementation of agreed steps for completion of the Reko Diq arrangement. The Finance Minister highlighted the importance of early completion of the remaining steps under the agreed arrangement and stressed upon all concerned to ensure that the deadline of December 15, 2022 is successfully met and the project revived soonest after the settlement. The meeting was informed that after the advice of the Supreme Court on reference already filed is received, necessary legislative steps would be taken for which the relevant provinces concerned are fully on board. The provincial governments have also assured to complete all the codal formalities within the due date. The meeting was of the view that successful completion of the agreed arrangement by the deadline would add to the confidence of the international investors. The revival of Reko Diq project would give a fillip to the economy by boosting investment sentiments and will increase employment opportunities in the country. President Dr Arif Alvi had recently filed a reference in Supreme Court of Pakistan after the federal cabinet approved whether a new deal on the Reko Diq gold and copper mining project in Balochistan was legally safe under the Constitution of Pakistan and international arbitration. Canadian company Barrick Gold had asked the government to get the deal stamped by parliament and the Supreme Court to make the company’s investment in the project sustainable in the long term. Lawyer for Barrack Gold in outgoing week had informed the Supreme Court that the penalty of $9 billion on the country would be quashed and over $4 billion investment would be made in the Reko Diq project if the company’s agreement with the Pakistan government was finalised by December 15. Federal Law Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister of State for Petroleum Mr Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Revenue Mr Tariq Mehmood Pasha, DG (MI) Maj Gen Iftikhar Hussan Chaudhry, Director (MI) Brig Atif Rafiq, Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan Aslam as well as senior officials from Attorney General’s office, Petroleum Division and Finance Division attended the meeting in person while Chief Secretary Baluchistan and officials of the Government of Baluchistan joined the meeting on zoom.