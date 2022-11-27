Share:

2022 has been a difficult year for the economy at home. The floods, an already high inflation rate, and tight monetary stances have worsened existing fiscal deficits. Now, development expenditure has further contracted by 45%, as overall expenditures have increased. The fact that this development comes in the first few months of the FY is upsetting for the remainder. By the end of this year, the economy is expected to grow by only 2 percent.

Development spending is as an important policy tool, especially in a country recovering from a major natural disaster. Due to the floods, poverty has worsened in hard-hit areas, and it is bound to get worse. According to world bank estimates, the national poverty rate may increase by 2.5 to 4 percentage points, pushing between 5.8 to 9 million people into poverty. Against this backdrop, a low utilization of funds for development will directly influence the living standards of the population, the state of which is already quite poor.

Throughout the year, the inflation rate has been rising and the central bank is set to resume monetary policy tightening due to this. With this current decrease in development expenditure, an increase in tax measures is also expected by the end of the year. Added taxation measures will only add to rising commodity prices. Even now, food, transport, housing, and electricity costs are alarmingly high. Just October of this year saw an increase of 26.6% in consumer prices from a year earlier.

This state of affairs shows a bleak future for welfare. Not only does this reflect an inefficient allocation of resources but is adding to existing distortionary effects on the economy. Especially for low-income countries like Pakistan, it is essential for governments to produce goods and services to fulfill social and economic objectives. It is difficult for a nation already struggling with the social impact of the floods to find themselves further isolated by these difficult economic conditions. Therefore, going forward, we must redirect policy focus to expanding social protection programs and reconsider existing monetary policies and practices.