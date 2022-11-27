Share:

The European Commission has never considered a ban on Russian gas, the commission's chief spokesperson said on Friday, adding that there is no change in this regard.

"We have taken measures related to oil, Russian oil transported to the EU by pipelines with some minor exceptions, … but we have never announced any work on a ban on Russian gas and that has not changed," Eric Mamer told a midday briefing in Brussels.

Asked about the latest situation on the Russian oil price cap, he noted that the discussions are ongoing as no agreement has been reached yet.

The EU has so far failed to reach a deal to cap the prices for Russian sea-borne oil.

Earlier on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said members are working “full speed” on a ninth sanctions package and will “very soon" approve a global price cap on Russian oil with the G7 and other major partners.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned of "serious consequences" for the global energy market if the West imposes a price cap on Russian oil.