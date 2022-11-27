Share:

PESHAWAR - Excise Intelligence Bureau (eIB), Khyber pakhtunkhwa, here on saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 131kg of narcotics from their possession. acting on a tip off regarding sale of narcotics in educational institutes, teams of eIB arrested a drug seller identified as Khalil in front of a renowned institute in University Town. eIB also recovered 101 gram of heroin from his possession that was hidden in 13 capsules. During snap checking of vehicles near Motorway park on ring road, eIB recovered 7.2Kg of hashish hidden in the secret compartments of a car. A smuggler identified as reshad was also arrested on the spot. In the third incident, eIB team chased a car that tried to escape when the driver was signalled to stop on a Motorway service road. Later eIB recovered 52 Kg of hashish and 72 Kg of opium from the car while the driver managed to flee the scene.