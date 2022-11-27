Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - A total of 408,868 voters including 189,695 female will elect their representatives today (Sunday) in the first phase of local governments (LG) election being held in three districts of Muzaffarabad division for which 1323 polling stations have been established and 7785 polling staff have been posted. The election commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had decided a week earlier to conduct LG polls in three phases due to unavailability of additional security personnel from Federal government. Polling in Poonch division will be conducted in second phase on December 03 and in Mirpur division in third phase on December 08.