Share:

At least five people have lost their lives in a tragic accident in Larkana on Sunday.

According to details, a car got hit into a tractor on the underpass highway near Khairpur Juso due to fog in the area. As a result of the tragedy five members of a family died, including a brother and sister and also a girl.

The dead have been identified as Mithal Shah, Azeem Shah, Ismail Shah, Sabira Shah and a girl Mansha Shah, said the police.

Furthermore, the police officials added that the deceased belonged to Rato Dero tehsil of Larkana.