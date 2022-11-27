Share:

SWABI - Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of engineering sciences and Technology and Khyber pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism authority (KpCTa) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on saturday to jointly work for the promotion and development of the tourism sector in the province. The MoU was signed by Director of KpCTa Khursheed alam who led a three-member delegation, and Dr Farooq Sultan, Director of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (OrIC) during a ceremony that was also attended by prof Dr Fazal ahmad Khalid, rector, GIK Institute, sardar aminullah, pro-rector admin and Finance, prof Dr wasim, pro-rector academics, deans, hODs and directors of the Institute. Both sides agreed to collaborate to synergize their efforts and pool resources for the promotion and development of the tourist and hospitality sector in Kp as a sustainable avenue of economic growth through e-tourism, integrating tourism with technology-based solutions. The KpCTa will share ideas for developing software prototypes intended for use in the tourism sector; establish exhibits and stalls at GIK Institute events; evaluate tourism projects; assist students in acquiring tourism publicity data; provide industrial support to GIK Institute in obtaining tourism research funding; and include the GIK logo on products and services such as books, websites, and pashto journals as an acknowledgement. The GIK Institute would assist the KpCTa in software development projects related to tourism and hospitality for undergraduate students; disseminating undergraduate project handbooks containing project lists; sharing a list of students who conducted final year tourism-related projects and students’ participation in events and job fairs, and nominating KpCTa representatives as technical experts in any funded tourism research project. prof Khalid stated on the occasion that the Institute may arrange short courses on tourism, focusing on hospitality and that it strives for an IT-related solution and data-driven services to tourists from a unified data centre. Dr Masroor hussain and a group of his students presented a comprehensive overview of the pakistan Smart Tourism project. The project’s goal is to enhance tourism and minimise adverse situations at tourist destinations by using advanced knowledge obtained from a data centre using software designed for this purpose.