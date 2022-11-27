Share:

LAHORE-The 67th National Track Cycling Championship 2022 strolled into action here at the Cycling Velodrome of the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Lahore on Saturday.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman graced the colorful opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the national cycling championship in the presence of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair, Punjab Cycling Association President Adnan Ehsan Khan, Secretary Shahzada Butt and other officials, players and cycling enthusiasts.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman expressed his best wishes to all the participants of the cycling championship. “We will provide better facilities to all the players, who are the real asset of the country. I welcome all the cyclists in advance to the upcoming Road Cycling Championship in Bahawalpur and hopefully, they will be provide the best facilities during that event as well.”

Pakistan Cycling Federation President Syed Azhar Shah and Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair thanked Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman for sparing time to grace the opening ceremony of the national championship and vowed to produce cycling champions for the country, who will win international medals for Pakistan, if provided with the best facilities including international-standard cycling velodrome and all-out support from government and corporate giants.

Before his departure, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman also distributed medals among the position holders of the first day. More than 100 male and female cyclists from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, WAPDA and others are participating in the national championship in different categories.

Wapda’s Aqib Shah won the gold medal in the men’s elite category 1000-meter individual time trial, setting a national record. Punjab’s Saqib Javed finished second and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sajid Ali Khan secured third. In the women’s elite category 500-meter individual time trial, Wapda’s Razia Hanif stood first, Punjab’s Natalia Khan secured second and Bikestan’s Zainab Rizwan earned the third position.

In the men’s junior category 500-meter individual time trial, Afnan Riaz of Bikestan grabbed the gold medal, Talal Khan of Punjab and Nabiullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched second and third positions respectively.

In the women’s junior category 333-meter individual time trial, Fatima Tahir of Punjab claimed the gold medal, Remsha of Sindh finished second and Sara Baig of Gilgit-Baltistan secured the third position.