ISLAMABAD - With the unexpected announcement to initiate consultation to dissolve provincial assemblies [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab], PTI Chairman Imran Khan has undoubtedly triggered another political chaos in the country. Though the IK’s Long March with the narrative of ‘real independence’ has formally ended yet the usage of ‘last card’ by Imran Khan at this political juncture may create difficulties for Shehbaz Sharif government. It seems the PTI Chairman was waiting for the right time to initiate this political move as he had the option of dissolving provincial assemblies available with him for the last six months. Khan and his senior party fellows had time and again faced the question about not using the option of en-bloc resignations from provincial assemblies instead of preferring long march. Imran Khan for the umpteenth time dodged this relevant question by political journos and kept this political move close to his chest. Perhaps, he was waiting for a right moment to ‘play’ this unprecedented political secret for his opponents. About the announcement of Imran Khan at the fag end of long march regarding consultation for dissolving assemblies, political and constitutional experts differentiate the case of both provincial assemblies [Punjab Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly]. The duration of consultation over this political move, they believed, would be very significant for the upcoming political scenario. The time span for the consultation with the Chief Ministers and senior colleagues would help the incumbent government to deal with this move. The opposition in Punjab Assembly without wasting a single day would move a no-trust motion against Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, which constitutionally block PTI to materialize its intentions to immediately dissolve Punjab Assembly. This process will provide a cushion to the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif to avoid dissolution of Punjab Assembly. PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in these days was already seen taking keen interest in the Punjab government. Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N would jointly make all out efforts to win the Punjab throne from the clutches of PTI. It would also be a test case for the ‘loyal lawmakers’ of PTI to stand with Imran Khan at this critical political juncture , as already PTI had lost dozens of its electables from lower house of parliament and Punjab Assembly. It would be difficult for Imran Khan to avoid increasing PTI dissidents in its upcoming consultations. The romance of Pakistan Muslim League [PML-Q] with PTI would also be exposed in coming days, as Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi had even faced annoyance of Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain for this top position in Punjab. PML-N senior member Rana Sana ullah , in his reaction over IK’s new political move, was also much optimistic to clinch the loyalties of Punjab CM. About the IK’s wish to conduct snap polls, political pundits believed that it would be impossible to conduct bye-polls in the country if Imran Khan successfully implements his plan. The implementation over the announcement of quitting the provincial assemblies would not only be a complicated situation move for the coalition government but also for Imran Khan. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] around half a year ago had tendered en-masse resignations from the National Assembly but 125 resignations are still not accepted by the Speaker National Assembly for different reasons. However, verification over as many as 125 resignations are still pending in the National Assembly secretariat.