MANSEHRA - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Saturday said Imran Khan has no vision for the nation and his politics were based on lies, saying that he was working on foreign agenda. Addressing a huge public gathering here, he said there was no freedom march but a real deviating march taking place in Islamabad, these elements were working on the agenda of enemies. Fazl further said that the world leaders were trying to visit Pakistan but Imran Khan’s long march had halted the investment opportunities coming to this part of the region. JUI-F chief said Imran Khan had annoyed all the friendly countries and his agenda was to destroy Pakistan. He said that through our manifesto, we were striving for a prosperous economy and the stability of Pakistan, by creating political stability in the country.