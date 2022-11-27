Share:

LAHORE -Iran and Bangladesh won their respective matches on the third day of the ongoing five-nation Central Asian Volleyball Championship. In the first match of the day, Iran defeated Sri Lanka by 3-0. Iran won the first set by 15-25 while they did not face any problem in the second set, winning it 25-8 to take a 2-0 lead. The third set proved a tough competition and after a good fight, Iran won it 29-27. It was Iran’s second win in the championship. Khanzada Gulzada was declared the best player of the match. In the second match of the day, Bangladesh beat Afghanistan 3-1. Bangladesh lost the first set and made a strong comeback in the second set to win it 25-21 and also took the decisive one 25-20. President of CAVA (Central Asian Volleyball Association) Mr. Muhammad Latheef was also present on the 3rd day of this championship. He appreciated the PVF for successful conduct of this event after a long time of 17 years. Two matches will be played today (Sunday). Pakistan will face Sri Lanka at 4pm and Iran will take on Bangladesh at 6pm.