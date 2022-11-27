Share:

Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar held a meeting with PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed the political situation prevailing in the country.

The sources said that Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari will travel to Lahore soon and stay there for a few days for Mission Lahore.

The sources also said that the purpose of ‘Mission Lahore’ is to pave the way for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and allies’ government in Punjab as well.