Share:

The military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday rubbished nefarious campaign launched against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family related to their tax records.

In a statement, the ISPR said that the reports were “totally untrue and based on blatant lies”.

“Misleading data regarding the assets of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family have been shared on social media. These misleading figures are exaggerated and based on assumption,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said that a certain group has “cleverly and dishonestly” attributed the assets of General Bajwa’s daughter-in-law’s father and family to the army chief and his family.

“An incorrect impression is being created that these assets were created by army chief General Bajwa’s family during his six-year tenure. It is totally untrue, based on blatant lies and malice,” said the ISPR.

The ISPR assured that all the assets of the army chief, his wife and his family have been declared to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

“Army chief and his family regularly file tax return. Like every citizen, the army chief and his family are accountable to the tax authorities for their assets,” said the ISPR.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar took notice of the “illegal and unwarranted” leakage of tax information of Gen Bajwa’s family members.

According to the statement released by the Finance Ministry, Ishaq Dar said leaking tax information is a sheer violation as the law ensures the confidentiality of tax information.

According to the FBR laws, the details, documents or declarations of the taxpayers should be kept confidential and leaking them is a violation of the law.

The Federal Board Revenue (FBR) on Saturday included three more income tax officers in the investigation of leaked tax record details of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family.

Sources said that FBR will carry out an investigation from the chief commissioner, commissioner and additional commissioner in connection with the leaked tax record details of Gen Bajwa and his family.

The leaked tax details were downloaded from the deputy commissioner Lahore’s login and then pictures were captured from the deputy commissioner’s computer, sources said.