Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mushtaq Ghani on Sunday said that all the KP lawmakers are ready to resign.

In a recent statement, the KP Assembly Speaker said the lawmakers are just waiting for Imran Khan’s call and they will tender their resignations – without any delay.

Prior to the Speaker, Mushtaq Ghani’s statement, Barrister Muhammad Saif – one of the first official from the province to speak on the matter – stated that no time would be wasted in leaving the assembly because all lawmakers – on the same page – are ready to dissolve the assembly.

Saif was of the view that the holding of transparent elections is the only solution to get out of the economic crisis. Testing the ‘loyalty’ of the incumbent government, Saif asked the government to hold elections.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI chief Imran Khan announced yesterday (Saturday) that he would withdraw from the assemblies by cutting the long march in Rawalpindi short.