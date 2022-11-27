Share:

PESHAWAR - A meeting of all pakistan Lawyers held by the Khyber pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KpBC) here on saturday asked that the national legislature pass the ‘Lawyers’ Protection Act’ to protect the lawyers’ community. Vice Chairman of the Khyber pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Mohammad ali Khan Jadoon presided over the conference, which was attended by lawyers from around the country, including Vice Chairmen of the Bar Councils from punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan, and azad Jammu and Kashmir. The participants also demanded that all Inspector Generals of police in the country immediately appoint a DIG level Focal person in his respective provinces, including aJK, for contacting him in target killing and other security problems. The meeting insisted on holding a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan and filling up vacant posts of judges on a seniority basis in peshawar, Lahore, sindh, Quetta and Islamabad high courts. It said that the governments should also ban the re-appointment of all government employees including judges and excessive protocols of bureaucracy should be ended to save national resources.