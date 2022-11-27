Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 10-day folk festival of Pakistan “Lok Mela” organised by Lok Virsa, National Heritage & Culture Division was formally inaugurated here at Lok Virsa Complex, Islamabad. Engr Amir Muqam, Adviser to the Prime Minister for National Heritage and Culture inaugurated the festival. Talking at the occasion, the Adviser stated that Lok Mela provides a much-needed platform to the traditional practitioners including master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians, and folk dancers from all over the country to participate in the festival and win recognition of their talent at national level. Artists and artisans are our asset and they contribute immensely to the development of the society, he added. The adviser further stated that the events like Lok Mela serve to promote national harmony and integration among all federating units through projection of their indigenous culture and folk heritage. The events like Lok Mela are a priority of the present government as these promote Pakistan’s traditional culture and provide healthy entertainment for the people. Engr Amir Muqam further maintained that Pakistan is a peace-loving country with a diverse and ancient cultural heritage. Our creative people continue to keep their centuries’ old traditions alive with great pride. The work of our artisans and artists is matchless. Our crafts have a separate identity in the entire world. Culture is an effective tool through which a true soft image of Pakistan can be projected. The Adviser also thanked all regional and provincial governments and their cultural departments for cooperating with Lok Virsa for organizing this national event. He wished the Lok Virsa exemplary success in organizing the festival. He appreciated the Lok Virsa for donating a part of its earnings from the festival to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund. This effort of the Lok Virsa administration is truly commendable, he said.