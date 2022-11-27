Share:

FAISALABAD - A man killed his wife over a domestic dispute in the area of Dijkot police station. Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Saima Bibi resident of Chak No.243-RB Jhok Kharlan exchanged harsh words with her spouse Nadeem Amin over a domestic dispute. The accused Nadeem got furious and he along with his brother Saleem reportedly hit his wife in her head with bricks. As a result, Saima Bibi, a mother of 4 kids, received critical injuries and died onthe-spot before getting any medical assistance. The police took body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added. Meanwhile, body of a young man was found from a deserted place in the area of Sargodha road police station. Police spokesman said here on Saturday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 35-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Jamia Chishtia Chowk and informed the area police. The police took body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem, whereas further investigation for his identification was under progress, he added. HOUSE, SHOP GUTTED The precious material in a house and a shop was reduced to ashes in different incidents. Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that fire erupted in a house situated at Bansanwali Street and in a furniture shop situated at Sammundri Road due to short-circuiting. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot. Receiving information, the fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control in both incidents. However, no loss of life was reported in these incidents.