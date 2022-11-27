Share:

“Only a mind free of impediment is capable

of grasping the chaotic beauty of the world.

This is our greatest asset.”

–Oliver Bowden

In 1095, Pope Urban II made one of the most influential speeches of the Middle Ages, giving a rise to the Crusades by calling all Christians in Europe to war against the Muslims in order to reclaim the Holy Land. Urban was a protégé of the great reformer, Pope Gregory VII. Like him, he made internal reform his main focus and vowed to fight clerical abuses during the Middle Ages. He showed himself to be rather adept and amassed immense power when he was elected as pope in 1088 and he used his expertise to weaken support for his rivals. By the end of the 11 century, the Holy Land had become the point of immense conflict.