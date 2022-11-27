Share:

ISLAMABAD-Director General of Radio Pakistan Muhammad Tahir Hassan has said the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation was interested in further improving its programmes and social media platforms by utilising the experiences of Chinese media.

He expressed these views during a meeting with outgoing Director of Radio FM 98 Dosti Channel Chan Xiang who called on him here, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

On this occasion, the Director General PBC was given a detailed briefing regarding the current and future cooperation between China Media Group and Radio Pakistan.

He was briefed that there were vast opportunities for cooperation between the two organisations in the future, especially in the field of social media. The exchange of short-duration documentaries was also discussed in detail.

The Director General said, “Radio Pakistan wants to play its role in promoting public relations between the two countries and cooperation with Chinese media in this regard is the need of the hour.”

The new director of FM 98 Hu Pingping also attended the meeting.