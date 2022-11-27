Share:

QUETTA - Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Chairman of the PashtunKhwa Milli Awami Party, (PKMAP) on Saturday announced the expulsion of several executive members from the party. “Isa Roshan, Yusuf Khan Kakar, Nasrullah Zairy, Qadir Agha, Khushal Kasi, Afzal Khan Watanyar, Siraj Afghan, Shafi Tareen are no more party members of the PKMAP,” he said during a press conference at the central office of PKMAP here. “Decision to sack the members was not made alone but with the permission of the central executive,” the PKMAP chairman said. “I was forced to take some tough decisions which were necessary for the survival of the party and the constitution,” he added.