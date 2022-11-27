Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for approving a five-year tax exemption on the import of rice from Pakistan. “I am thankful to H.E. Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, for approving the tax exemption on the import of Pakistani rice for five years. Our two brotherly countries will work to promote economic cooperation and connectivity through road, rail and Gwadar Port,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. The prime minister’s tweet came in response to Azeri president’s remarks that the decision to import rice from Pakistan with a tax exemption of five years was the outcome of his meetings with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held in the last couple of months. Ilham Aliyev, addressing an international conference at ADA University, Baku, the other day, said during these meetings, they discussed the agenda of their bilateral relations. The president of Azerbaijan was responding to questions raised by Executive Director of Center for Global and Strategic Studies of Pakistan Khalid Taimur Akram, as a participant.