Share:

PESHAWAR - Qaumi watan party (Qwp) provincial Chairman sikandar hayat sherpao at a rally in watan Kor on saturday said that pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (pTI) led provincial government failed to secure the rights of the Khyber pakhtunkhwa province. workers from other political parties, including Nekzada, shad Khan, Qareebullah, Mohammad Zada, amanat Khan, shahabuddin, ali rehman, ali Khan, ahmad Jan, Bilal Khan, and others, joined the Qwp on this occasion. “The pTI has ruled Khy ber pakhtunkhwa for the previous nine years, but it has been unable to protect the rights of the province,” he continued saying that the pTI government was wasting the resources of the province on the useless long march. he urged the pTI leadership to abandon agitation politics in favour of working for the country’s development rather than fomenting anarchy. he claimed that the pTI government failed to plead the province’s cause and secure the arrears of net hydel profit from the centre even when it was in power. “Imran Niazi failed to deliver as prime minister, but he is unwilling to face his failure,” he said, adding that he was now exploiting the people to foment unrest and political anarchy in the country, but he would have to fail. Mr sherpao went on to say that none of Imran Niazi’s pledges had been kept, including the creation of 10 million jobs, the construction of five million dwellings, and the eradication of corruption through its own Khyber pakhtunkhwa ehtisab Commission. he claimed that the pTI leader was skilled at fooling the country and was a master of U-turns. The Qwp leader applauded the new army chief’s declaration that the establishment will no longer interfere in politics.