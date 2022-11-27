Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi has decided to establish a state-of-the-art radiotherapy unit in Children’s Hospital Lahore for the treatment of children suffering with cancer. Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi made this decision while presiding over an important meeting at Children’s Hospital Lahore. Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq, MD Children’s Hospital Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Additional Secretary Development Department Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Agha Nabil, Dr. Mehwish Faizan Head of Cancer Department and faculty members participated. Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi reviewed the measures for the treatment of children with cancer during the meeting. During the meeting, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences, Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq presented valuable suggestions to Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi regarding the treatment of children with cancer. Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that a very important decision has been taken to establish a radiotherapy unit in the Children’s Hospital for the treatment of children with cancer.