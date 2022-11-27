Share:

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Friday claimed that the PTI will not be able to dissolve the Punjab Assembly as a no-confidence motion was ready to be moved. Sanaullah, while speaking on a private news channel, said once the requisition has been made, the ruling party will not be able to dissolve the assembly. The minister deemed Imran’s decision to quit all assemblies “admission of his failure”. PPP leader and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called Imran’s announcement of quitting from all assemblies as face saving move. “PTI face saving flop show is anticlimactic. Unable to pull revolution crowds, failed at undermining appointments of new chiefs, frustrated, resorts to resignation drama. Imran demand from Pindi is not azadi but to be reselected. How long will KP&Punjab be used as political props,” tweets Bilawal. In their instant reaction to the PTI chairman Imran Khan’s surprising announcement to quit the provincial assemblies, the two main parties in the ruling alliance also termed it a political defeat of their political rival who had been claiming to get an election date by gathering millions of people in the federal capital. The PML-N and the PPP leaders don’t even believe that Imran Khan will stick to his decision of quitting the assemblies and are expecting yet another U-turn on this commitment also. A senior PML-N leader and Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah said his party would thwart any possible attempt by the PTI to dissolve the Punjab Assembly by moving a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief minister Ch Parvez Elahi. As per the constitutional position, the chief minister cannot advise the governor to dissolve the assembly if a no-trust motion has already been moved against him. Talking to a news channel, Rana Sana Ullah said that a no-confidence motion against the Punjab chief minister could be filed any time after consultation over this move with other political parties. “But I don’t think he would fulfil his promise to quit the assemblies”, he said, adding that Imran Khan was most likely to take a U-turn on his decision. Senior PPP leader and federal minister Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Imran will have to take a U-turn from his decision to quit the assemblies as the PTI leaders would not be willing to resign from their assembly membership. The PPP’s ex-Senator Farhatullah Babar said that Imran Khan’s announcement to quit assemblies was a confession that all his plans have come cropping down. In a tweet, the PPP leader hinted at business as usual in the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KPK by saying that the National Assembly was working without PTI MNAs. He maintained that Punjab and KP assemblies could only be dissolved if their chief ministers are not facing no-confidence motions.