ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have put Red Zone security on high alert and adopted foolproof measures amid England cricket team arrival in Pakistan, a police public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that the police have tightened measures for security of players, team officials and international guests. Capital Police Officer Security Division Hassan Reza Khan has said the security of the England Team is top priority of Islamabad police. Effective policing measures are being taken for foolproof security arrangements. Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, CPO Security reviewed the security arrangements for the England cricket team’s visit to Pakistan. The meeting was attended by all stakeholders and senior police officials. According to details, the security of the Red Zone has been put on high alert during the England team’s visit to Pakistan. Fresh troops have been deployed at all the entry and exit points of the hotel where the cricket team is staying.