Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Punjab Information Commission in collaboration with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organised Right to Information Awareness seminar as part of the regular lecture series at the University at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbaisa Campus here on Saturday. Bahawalpur Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar was chief guest while District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan and Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob were the guests of honour.