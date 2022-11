Share:

Six women died, while five others sustained injuries as a vehicle met an accident in Muzaffarabad when they were returning to their homes after casting their votes in LG polls.

As per details, the incident occurred at the Churri area of Neelam Valley in Muzaffarabad, when the women were being transported back to their homes after casting their votes.

As a result, six women lost their lives while five others including three females. The bodies and the injured have been shifted to the BHU.