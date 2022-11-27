Share:

KARACHI-Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, has received the 12th Fire Safety and Security Awards 2022 as an acknowledgement of the company’s concerted efforts towards a safe and secure environment. Wang Guo Qing, Head of HSE department at SSRL, received the award on behalf of the company from Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori at the awards ceremony hosted by National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH). Speaking about the award, Li Jigen, CEO of SSRL, expressed pleasure over the honour. “We at SSRL are fully committed towards the complete safety and well-being of all our workers,” Li Jigen commented. “Our company takes all possible measures to shield the workers from any mishaps.”

SSRL is developing the Thar Coal Fields Block 1 Mining project which is part of the Thar Block 1 Integrated Coal Mine Project. It’s a “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor” priority implementation project. It includes construction and operation of open-pit coal mine with an annual output of 7.8 million tons and 2X660MW supercritical lignite power station.