LAKKI MARWAT - Terrorists attacked saddar police station in wanda arsala area of Lakki Marwat district late Friday night, said a police official on saturday. It was the second attack on police installations in the last two days. On wednesday night, terrorists had attacked a police post in Manzar Faqeer area but policemen posted there showed gallantry and forced the attackers to retreat and flee. The government has recently upgraded the arsala police post located along Lakki-Darra Tang road to police station level and named it saddar police station. The official said that terrorists used light and heavy weapons in attack on saddar police station. he said that reinforcements from the police lines and nearby police stations were sent to the area. “The cops fought bravely and the exchange of fire remained continued for half an hour,” he added. He said that terrorists fled away when reinforcements reached at the venue of attack.