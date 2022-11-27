Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan has said that from now on the town manager of LWMC will be responsible for cleanliness in his town. Commissioner Lahore ordered LWMC to develop a model to regulate local private garbage collectors. Commissioner Lahore also said that it will be possible to make time bound only by regulating local private collectors who collect garbage from every house. Commissioner Lahore was told in the briefing that in all UCs and neighborhoods, local people collect garbage from houses on donkey carts and rickshaws. Commissioner Lahore directed that PHA and LWMC should issue month wise list of good and bad performance officers. He further directed that the PHA should construct a green waste dumping site. LWMC made compost from it. Commissioner Lahore directed to form a special squad to remove old banners hanging on poles and wall chalking. Under the chairmanship of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan, the most important in-house session was held regarding a clean green and bright Lahore. CEOLWMC Ali Anan Qamar, COMCL Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, PSO to Administrator Lahore Mian Waheeduz Zaman and other officers participated in the session while all the ACs of Lahore, LWMC Town. Zonal Managers, PHA Directors and Deputy Corporation Officers MCL also participated.