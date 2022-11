Share:

GUJRAT - Gujrat Police claimed to have arrested two accused after a man lodged FIR that her daughter was gang raped by five men in Kunjah area. Three accused persons are still at large in the case. Gujrat DPO took notice of the incident. An FIR of the incident was registered on behalf of the father of the victim girl. Police have been making raids to catch the accused persons involved in the alleged gang rape of the Gujrat woman.