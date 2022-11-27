Share:

Several gangs have united to avenge the death of a ringleader, Khuda Bukhsh Lound, who was killed in a police operation in South Punjab. Ongoing violence clashes have already killed 12 people and now, the hardened criminals are threatening to attack six police stations as well. In the midst of all this chaos, what remains to be most astounding is the kind of weaponry that is being used by the criminals and the fact that the police appear to be rather ill-equipped in comparison. It is a sad state of affairs which enables independent individuals to pursue vigilante justice against state bodies.

The gangs united in retaliation to the police operation against local criminals and members of banned militant groups and took up arms against the police force. They used rocket launchers, mortars, SMGs, G3s and LMGs to subdue the police and then vowed to launch an extensive attack of their own against police offices in districts of South Punjab. As it stands today, the situation is extremely intense and tensions are on the rise as the two parties fight back and forth.

The unfortunate reality is that regulations regarding the procurement of arms and ammunition are rather weak in the country. Most individuals are able to buy weaponry through the black market through immense convenience and what makes it easier is the neglect the government has shown towards enacting greater regulations to bring it into control. What is worse perhaps is that these individuals were able to buy and use the kind of weaponry the police did not have access to at that point in time. This turn of tables is particularly concerning because it allows for criminals to unite and pursue their own ambitions, whether they are personal or in relation to the state.

The monopoly of violence should always be in the hands of the state, and not independent actors who manipulate it for their own interests. Given the fact that this monopoly is slipping, the government must act urgently to retain authority.