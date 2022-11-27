Share:

PESHAWAR - The issue of historical speen Jumaat (white Mosque) in the provincial capital has taken a new turn as the city metropolitan authorities have laid claim to its ownership and also launched renovation work on it, opposing the demolition plan as had been announced by the district administration and auqaf Department. It merits a mention here that as per the official notification of the year 1971, the land of the speen Jumaat is the ownership of the University Town Committee and it falls under the town authorities, not under the district administration and auqaf Department. sharing the notification of 1971 with The Nation, peshawar City Mayor Zubair ali stated that the masjid land was under the town authorities and that he had now ordered construction work to demolish encroachments with the masjid walls, while the earlier plan of demolition of the masjid has also been cancelled. The notification issued in 1971 by the honorary secretary of the University Town Development Committee to the then Commissioner peshawar division states that as per the decision of the then Deputy Commissioner, the auqaf Department has no bearing on the land and it was the property of the University Town Committee. Zubair ali said that when the issue arose regarding the speen Jumaat, he took records from the revenue and hence claimed the land to be the under the town authorities, who have now started constructing a parking area adjacent to the mosque while a portion that is believed to be on encroached land has also been demolished to widen the main University road. however, the decision to demolish was withdrawn. On the other hand, Director General auqaf Kp abid wazir told The Nation that in the first place, the matter of safety is important. ?whether it is the land of Auqaf or Town, we should first see whether the building is safe or not,? he said. however, he said that the design was still not decided yet. ?It is wrong to say that the basements would be parking and shopping plazas and the masjid would be on top of those plazas in the future design because the design of the future has not even been decided at the moment,? he added. an area elder and former minister, amanullah haqqani, said that the land had been given by their forefathers for the masjid and that they would not allow its demolition. he further said that as per a fatwa (religious decree), the land, on which a masjid is constructed, cannot be reserved for any shop or market. he said the area residents would not allow the demolition of the masjid at any cost.