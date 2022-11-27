Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday asserted that he would dissolve the Punjab Assembly within a minute on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s call.

In a statement, Elahi said that after the former premier’s announcement at the Rawalpindi public gathering, Khan’s strategy has entered a decisive round, adding that the massive crowd proved Imran Khan’s popularity.

The Punjab CM said that he would dissolve the Punjab Assembly within a minute on Imran Khan’s call, adding that the fake alliance of the PDM would collapse after the PTI chief’s recent announcement.

Earlier, former federal minister Moonis Elahi clarified the situation regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, stating that the provincial assembly will be dissolved at the direction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To speak on the matter of dissolving the Punjab Assembly, Moonis Elahi shared a post on his official Twitter account and said, "We bagged success with the blessing of Allah Almighty on July 27, when Pervaiz Elahi was elected as the Punjab Chief Minister. Since then, we are running the provincial government – on bonus – in order to keep our promises."

"We would break the Punjab Assembly when Imran Khan asks us to," Moonis said, referring to the PTI chief as "the PM."